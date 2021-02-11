NGO's Welcome Australia's Northern Territory Ban On Seabed Mining

Kiwis Against Seabed Mining, and other NGO's in the region welcome the Northen Territory's imminent ban on seabed mining, after a nine year campaign.

Cindy Baxter, Chair, Kiwis Against Seabed Mining, said, "This political decision by the Northern Territory Labour government to ban seabed mining is leadership that prioritises care for the well being of their marine spaces and of the people who rely upon and are connected to those spaces. Protecting the ocean environment from seabed mining pre-emptively puts people and places over profits - at the expense of those people and those places.”

"It's time for the New Zealand government to follow this example. Seabed mining has been shown to be inappropriate and unacceptable through two failed application processes, and another that's been rejected by two courts, as we wait for the Supreme Court to make a final decision. After 15 years of failed attempts by the miners, it's time to draw a line on the sea floor and put an end to all of our pain."

See full press release from civil society groups in Australia, PNG and New Zealand.

Northern Territory government decision



