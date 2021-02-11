Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Hāpai Te Hauora Welcomes New Tenancy Rules Providing Additional Security For Renters

Thursday, 11 February 2021, 7:31 pm
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020 is being rolled out in three phases, with phase 1 changes in effect since 11 August 2020. The amendments coming into effect today will build on initial changes introduced in 2020, empowering and providing security for renters in a New Zealand that is in the midst of a housing crisis.

The changes under the Residential Tenancies Amendment Act include:

- limits to rent increases to once every 12 months

- tenants making minor changes to the rental property

- prohibitions on rental bidding

- new notice periods for ending periodic tenancies

- Fixed term tenancies automatically rolling over to periodic

Hāpai Te Hauora CEO, Selah Hart says, "These new amendments are long overdue and a welcome reprieve for our whānau and hāpori, who have been disadvantaged by and discriminated against in a rental system that privileges the rights of landlords".

"The modern reality is that a large majority of our whānau and communities are living in rental properties, locked out of home ownership by the housing crisis. Our whānau and communities have a right to live in a house that they can call a home", says Hart.

Māori Public Health Policy Analyst, Renei Ngawati talks about the realities of renting, "For too long landlords have been able to discriminate against prospective tenants based on ethnicity, whānau configuration and income. Whānau have the right to live in safe neighbourhoods, where they can raise their families. The location of a rental can often determine or influence how whānau make decisions about their futures".

Public Health Advisor for Minimisation and Prevention of Gambling Harm, Erana Boyd says, "The new changes provide security for renters without the pressure from landlords to meet unrealistic expectations".

"From a gambling harm minimisation perspective, we know that prior to these amendments the rental market fed on tenant desperation. An unexpected rent increase could mean the difference between a whānau eating that week or keeping a roof over their head. These conditions motivate whānau to turn to practices that may be harmful to them, such as loan shark lending or harmful gambling", says Boyd.

This again highlights the need for government officials to continue to make bold moves in addressing the housing crisis that is upon us, and to understand the need for further strategies and planning that enables equitable access to home ownership as one of the key social determinants of health. Whilst we remain in a public health pandemic, we know how important having a secure, safe, dry and warm home is, especially when it comes to whānau who are more at risk of disease and illness, and those who work in frontline services that have the potential to expose them to COVID-19.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hapai Te Hauora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Leaving Women Out Of The Job Creation Plans, Plus The Current Vaccine Blues

Women workers have taken an unequal impact of the job losses caused by the pandemic but so far almost all the government’s job creation efforts have been concentrated in sectors – e.g. on “shovel ready” projects in the construction industry where males dominate the work force. Recently, Werewolf used employment, unemployment and under-employment statistics from the September 2020 quarter to highlight this mismatch between the pattern of pandemic job losses and the government response... More>>

 

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced

The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>

ALSO:

Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better

Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attack, Two Years On: Unity The Focus Of National Remembrance Service

Two years on from the Christchurch mosques’ attacks, people will come together at a National Remembrance Service to remember and honour those who died and build on the spirit of unity that came out of the tragedy. Fifty-one people died as a result ... More>>

Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses

From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 