RANZCOG Declares Safe Zones A Must

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) supports moves to allow safe areas to be established around abortion services.

The call comes ahead of the Contraception, Sterilisation, and Abortion (Safe Areas) Amendment Bill being introduced to Parliament.

RANZCOG Vice-President Dr John Tait said: “It is RANZCOG’s position that women have the right to access all sexual and reproductive health services with dignity and without fear of harassment or invasion of their privacy.”

“Safe areas are a vital way to safeguard the rights of women accessing services and protect medical staff.”

“RANZCOG supports the introduction of safe areas in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

