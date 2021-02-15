Horses Left Dead On Beach Whilst Races Continue On - The Plight Of Horses Used And Abused For Entertainment

Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) are saddened but not surprised to learn of two horses who were killed and dumped on the beach on December 28 whilst the Tolaga Bay Races continued.

Distressing photos available here.

Spokesperson, Frances Baker said, "Right in front of the crowds eyes at this family event was the shocking and devastating reality of using horses to race, one whom broke both their legs and the other who had a heart attack. This happened whilst families cheered and betted on their lives."

"This is no different to the horses suffering on a regular basis on the racetrack, except that the beach races were not as prepared to hide the bodies with green screens and quickly drag them away. Heart attacks and fractures are common in racing."

She said, "After being shot in the head, those horses were not given the dignity they deserve and were left dumped on the beach without cover very close to the shore."

"NZTR had issued the betting licence for this event. Again, NZTR have blood on their hands. Deaths on and off track are common when using animals for entertainment."

"This is what happens when you bet on animals. If these were two puppies there would be public outrage."

Baker said, "one day we will look back on this so called 'entertainment' as cruel, barbaric and outdated. There are so many cruelty free events to attend."

© Scoop Media

