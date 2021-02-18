New Zealand’s Birth Rate Lowest On Record, Deaths Drop In 2020

New Zealand’s total fertility rate in 2020 was down to 1.61 births per woman, its lowest recorded level, and well below the population replacement rate of 2.1, Stats NZ said today.

This means that based on birth rates in 2020, New Zealand women would average 1.61 births over their lifetime.

“Fertility rates in New Zealand were relatively stable between 1980 and 2012, but have generally decreased since then,” population estimates and projections manager Hamish Slack said.

