Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

Saturday, 20 February 2021, 6:36 am
Press Release: BlacklandPR

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s.

The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller of the Democracy Project, identified over 174 separate tertiary qualifications among Parliament’s 120 MPs.

About 90% of New Zealand MPs have university degrees, which is a higher proportion than Australia (75%[1]) and the UK (85%[2]), and just under the US (95%[3]).

7.5% of New Zealand MPs have doctorates, seven times higher than Australia (2%[4][5]) and double that of the US and UK (3.4%[6] and 3.2%[7] respectively).

The most popular qualifications were in the humanities (45 MPs, or 37% of all MPs) and law (25 MPs, or 20%). The most popular tertiary institution was the University of Auckland, with 40% of MPs studying there.

The parties in Parliament with the most qualifications per MP are the Greens (20 qualifications between 10 MPs) and National (whose 33 MPs collectively hold 53 qualifications).

About 13 MPs had no post-secondary qualification (or none can be identified)

Blackland PR Director Mark Blackham says the high number of qualifications reflects well on the strength of the New Zealand education system.

“We’re fortunate to have such a strong and accessible education system, and this has led to a very highly educated group of elected representatives.

“Our Parliament is more qualified than most of the world’s largest democracies – and it’s satisfying that we have a smarter lot than the MPs running Australia.”

But Blackham says the results also mean MPs are more distanced from the experience of voters.

“Only 25% of New Zealanders have a degree, compared to 90% of MPs.

“If you include teaching diplomas, only 6.6% of MPs have a vocational diploma or certificate, compared to 25% of New Zealanders.

“These points to a greater level of privilege, and a different route to adulthood among our MPs than most people experience.”

Geoffrey Miller says it is up to voters to decide whether the higher level of qualifications leads to better decision-making.

“Tertiary qualifications don't just provide subject knowledge – students also develop valuable transferable skills in teamwork, leadership and analysis. These are valuable assets for any MP, but Parliament's adversarial and tribal nature means it's a very different beast to a university or polytechnic. Party loyalties also play a huge role.

“Moreover, we shouldn’t judge MPs solely by their academic prowess. The character, life experience and values of MPs are just as important – in fact, they probably matter even more.”

Miller also says the abundance of qualifications does not necessarily mean that MPs and ministers are more qualified in the matters they are addressing.

“Most MPs are qualified in law or the arts. These skills are valuable for Parliamentarians to have. Nevertheless, a more diverse range of qualifications amongst MPs would make it easier for party leaders to assign portfolios to MPs with relevant experience.

“Covid-19 shows how useful it is to have MPs with medical backgrounds, such as Labour’s Dr Ayesha Verrall and National’s Dr Shane Reti.“

Five MPs in Parliament hold health qualifications, while eight have education qualifications, five have BCom degrees and six hold MBAs. It’s not just the major parties that boast specialist expertise - Act’s David Seymour is a qualified electrical engineer and the Greens’ Julie Anne Genter trained as an urban planner.

“MPs who truly understand their portfolios are more likely to ask probing questions of ministerial staff. By contrast, ministers who are generalists are more at risk of having decisions made for them by public servants who understand the detail,” Geoffrey Miller says.

Mark Blackham says the links between political portfolio and education and work experience are generally tenuous.

“Ayesha Verrall’s background as an infectious diseases physician is an unusually good match for the Associate Minister of Health portfolio,”

“MPs with qualifications in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects are particularly underrepresented in Parliament.”

How study was conducted

Qualification data was gathered from MPs’ public biographies, social media, media articles and via written responses from MPs’ offices.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BlacklandPR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming Pfizer’s Vaccine, And Saying Goodbye To Afghanistan

Good news, meet bad news. Co-incidentally, on the same day that New Zealand delivers its first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to our frontline border security and managed isolation unit workers, the Pfizer company has (a) conceded that its vaccine loses two thirds of the antibody generating capacity needed to combat the virus when faced with the South African variant, and (b) announced that it is hard at work on developing a booster version of its Covid vaccine ASAP... More>>


 

Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 