Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Needs To Reprioritise Regulating Gig Work - FIRST Union

Monday, 22 February 2021, 10:16 am
Press Release: FIRST Union

The transport union, FIRST Union, says the New Zealand Government needs to get back on track with regulating gig work following the UK Supreme Court’s decision to grant Uber drivers rights like paid holidays and minimum wage.

In late 2019, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment began consultation on a suite of options to improve protections for contractors; 10 out of 11 of which were supported by FIRST Union. Since then, the process appears to have stalled.

"It’s understandable that the pandemic has created delays in all sorts of areas, but this particular piece of work is hugely important right now as many of the workers made redundant because of Covid-19 are ending up in the gig economy," said Anita Rosentreter, FIRST Union spokesperson.

At present, rideshare drivers and other gig workers are generally classified as independent contractors, which means they are not entitled to the rights and benefits associated with employment. As a result, drivers do not get paid holidays, sick leave, KiwiSaver contributions, or a guaranteed minimum wage. They personally pay for work expenses like their car, fuel, insurance and PPE.

"The wild west that is the gig economy would come as a surprise to workers who are used to traditional employment, where they are protected by the law and have the right to join a union and collectively bargain their pay and conditions," said Ms Rosentreter.

"Yes, gig work is still perceived as relatively new, but the fact is, Uber has been in New Zealand for seven years now and its drivers have been languishing without proper protections for all that time."

"These types of work are not going anywhere - we need fit-for-purpose legislation now."

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming Pfizer’s Vaccine, And Saying Goodbye To Afghanistan

Good news, meet bad news. Co-incidentally, on the same day that New Zealand delivers its first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to our frontline border security and managed isolation unit workers, the Pfizer company has (a) conceded that its vaccine loses two thirds of the antibody generating capacity needed to combat the virus when faced with the South African variant, and (b) announced that it is hard at work on developing a booster version of its Covid vaccine ASAP... More>>


 

Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 