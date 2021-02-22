Message From Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Commemorating The 10th Anniversary Of The Canterbury Earthquakes
Monday, 22 February 2021, 1:26 pm
Speech: Government House
On the tenth Anniversary of the Canterbury earthquakes,
as you gather to remember those lost and reflect on the
devastating effects these earthquakes had on Christchurch,
my thoughts are with you all. The loss of life was both
sudden and tragic, profoundly affecting many people in New
Zealand and around the world.
While there are many sad
memories of that terrible time, there is also solace in
remembering how your community rose to the challenge of
rebuilding your lives and supporting each other. You
displayed great fortitude in the face of sudden,
overwhelming loss. Since that time you have continued to
work to rebuild your city and your community, looking to a
positive future.
My prayers are with all those marking
today's solemn anniversary.
ELIZABETH
R.
