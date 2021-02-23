Te Paati Māori Calls For Urgent Ministerial Inquiry Into The Treatment Of Inmates In Aotearoa

Te Paati Māori is calling on the Minister for Corrections, Kelvin Davis to urgently commission an inquiry into the treatment of inmates in corrections facilities in Aotearoa.

This call comes after the recent protest in Waikeria prison where 16 inmates protested against inhumane treatment supported by an Ombudsman’s Report and yesterday’s ruling by Judge David McNaughton that found inmates at Auckland Women’s Prison were also treated in an inhumane and degrading manner.

“We are beginning to see a pattern here. A state that enables and fosters the inhumane treatment of our people in prison. We’ve seen it with our babies in Oranga Tamariki and we’re seeing it again in the Department of Corrections” said Mr Waititi

“What makes matters worse is that we have a minister who continues to defend his department’s failings and pretend they never happened, even after expert opinions have found in favour of the complainants.”

“When our people make up over half of the prison population, and are at the centre of maltreatment cases, we advocate for them to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

“I absolutely believe that people must serve their time, but not at the expense of basic human rights and dignity.” said Mr Waititi

“These people are our people. They are brothers, fathers and sons, sisters, mothers and daughters. They deserve better.”

© Scoop Media

