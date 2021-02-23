Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics
Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 10:54 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
All measures of child poverty were trending downwards,
prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since
year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today.
The
COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s
ability to collect data from households for child poverty
statistics. Therefore, data in this release only covers nine
months, to March 2020, meaning this release gives a clear
picture of child poverty pre-COVID-19. Changes to
methodology used to produce child poverty statistics were
made. As a result, statistics previously published for year
ended June 2019 have been revised.
“We are confident
in the data’s ability to report on child poverty in New
Zealand before the COVID lockdown in March 2020,” work,
wealth, and wellbeing senior manager, Sean Broughton
said.
Visit our website to read this news
story and information release and to download CSV
files:
