Green Party Accept Petition Calling For Equal Distribution Of COVID-19 Vaccine Globally

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 6:23 am
Press Release: Green Party

Green Party spokesperson on Human Rights and Foreign Affairs Golriz Ghahraman will today accept a petition from Oxfam calling on a fair and equitable global distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it’s that in order to overcome a common crisis, we must and can take care of everyone.

“It is for this reason that all world leaders must guarantee that any COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed freely and equitably.

“Our Government has done the right thing by making vaccines available free for everyone in New Zealand, starting with border workers who need it most.

“With this is mind, it has been deeply disappointing that our Government has refused to support a call by India, South Africa, and other nations to ease trade rules that would make the COVID-19 vaccine affordable to Developing World nations.

“We know the recent small community COVID-19 outbreak in Auckland is a more transmissible variant. Experts agree that mutations are more likely to develop the longer a population goes unvaccinated.

“The sooner populations across the world are vaccinated, the sooner we will all be safe.

“The next major World Trade Organisation meeting on this on 1 and 2 March is the perfect opportunity for Aotearoa to take a clear side, with those who need this vaccine but cannot afford it.

“This is the time to reimagine our world as a place where equality, inclusion, human life, come before corporate profit.

“We must ensure that this vaccine, is the People’s Vaccine.”

