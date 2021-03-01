Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Democratic Process Ignored Again

Monday, 1 March 2021, 7:01 am
Press Release: New Conservative

The Local Electoral (Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Bill has now passed through parliament. While there are many things that have caused consternation with people, like previously held referenda being disregarded, the process this bill followed has exposed the agenda that the Labour/Greens government is working to. Firstly the disregard of the democratic (and parliamentary) process, and secondly the clarification of what is meant by racism in New Zealand.

With a significant majority, (75 to 45) the Labour/Greens government can dominate the select committee process of parliament and push through any bill they choose and at least give the appearance of following the democratic process. Yet they have chosen to circumvent this process at the start of the parliamentary year. Within 13 working days of being introduced, this bill went through all three readings and select committee process and was passed with the public given just two days for submissions. This shows that this government has little regard for the democratic process.

During debate on the bill, the Minister’s understanding of racism was explained. In order to remove discrimination against Maori, additional privileges need to be given. Everyone in a local body area of any race had the ability to be voted on to a council under the previous Act. This amendment means that one race only (Maori) now have the ability to double dip by choosing to stand in a general ward or in a Maori ward with only Maori voters. This gives additional privilege to Maori over every other race.

The actions of government have defined racism in New Zealand to mean that if Maori do not have privilege beyond other races, then they are being discriminated against. For New Zealand to be a team of five million, all team members must be treated equally.

New Conservative believes that the government is there to first serve the people and that the people should all be treated equally.

