Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Our Response To Covid 19 Lockdown: Toddlers In The Sandpit!

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 4:24 pm
Opinion: Lynley Tulloch

No doubt everyone 22 years of age and over was once 21.

And in that golden and confusing year of being 21 we all stuffed up. We may not have contributed to a lockdown. But then maybe when we were 21 there wasn't a global pandemic.

For everyone that is baying for the blood of the 21-year-old who got a Covid test and then skipped off to the gym - calm down. Your hatred won't turn back the clock. Your bloodlust won't kill Covid 19.

We're in this together – all five million of us - those of us of 21 years and those of us of 91 years.

Except of course, the 91-year-old is much more vulnerable and therein lies the problem.

So while we do need to show some compassion for the 21-year-old who stopped Auckland in its tracks, we also need to take this seriously.

As Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says, this virus kills. It may not be you who it kills, it may not be your loved one, but it still kills.

And so Auckland has gone into Level 3 lockdown again beginning last Sunday at 6am. This affects thousands of people who call Auckland their home. Maybe that is why there were a reported 7500 extra vehicles heading south and east out of the city, between 9pm on Saturday and 6am Sunday.

These thousands who fled Auckland for greener non-Covid pastures have just put New Zealanders at a greater risk. The point was to make Aucklanders stay in one place - not for them to go high-tailing it out of the city at great speedy speed.

So what makes their actions any different than the 21-year-old who hightailed it down to the gym? Short answer – it doesn’t. As expert Dr Siouxsie Wiles says, they have risked spreading the disease around New Zealand.

Just writing this is starting to make me angry. It is hard to be angry and compassionate at the same time. It is difficult to be kind when you are part of a team of five million that are non-cohesive when it really matters.

It’s a bit like trying to hang a picture on the wall with blue tack. It’s just not going to stick. It's going to fall down, and the glass will smash into a million pieces.

Just like the lives of those who lose someone to Covid 19.

If our response as a nation to Covid 19 was a person we would be in the toddler stage by now. We’re throwing our toys out the cot, being self-obsessed, and parallel playing with our friends. We’re learning how to walk and talk, sometimes getting it right and other times tripping up and bumping our heads.

But while a toddler can be both charming and frustrating at the same time, the same cannot be said for a bunch of privileged and mobile adults who clog up motorways.

Your bach will still be there after the lockdown, but someone’s loved one may be in a grave. Woops.

While I am on the topic, what is it with those people who are still not using the Covid app to trace their movements? Do you feel that you are somehow exempt from making New Zealand a safer place? Do you want to play in your corner of the sandpit and dig a hole all by yourself?

Because you will be digging yourself a hole if you get Covid and the government needs to put in countless hours trying to trace your steps. And you will be digging an even deeper hole if someone else gets Covid in the meantime and dies.

And then someone else will have to dig a six-foot hole to bury their loved one and that is inexcusable and unforgivable.

Surely we are better than this Auckland? Our prime minister cannot be expected to police our every move and action. We have to step up and be responsible for our actions – each and every one of us.

So don’t get in your cars and race to your bach or to the gym and spread this nasty little virus. Stop trying to sidestep the rules and play by yourself in the sandpit. Now is the time to work together to save lives.

Put a mask over your mouth and nose and engage your brain and heart. Unless, of course, a microscopic virus is bigger than both organs.

Then, I am afraid, we are truly doomed.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lynley Tulloch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The Public Doesn't Always Do As Told, Even In 24 Languages


Today we were told that the Covid vaccines available to New Zealand are both halal and kosher. Good to know. And good to officially recognise that we’re no longer living in a monoculture. Reportedly, the government is putting its Covid messages in 24 different languages on its website. Yet according to its critics that’s not enough. Supposedly, we could have avoided the need for the latest lockdowns entirely if only the government had shown better communications skills... More>>


 


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:




Government: PHARMAC Review Announced

The Government is following through on an election promise to conduct an independent review into PHARMAC, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Main Benefits To Increase In Line With Wages

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 