Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Border And MIQ Workforce Prioritised For Vaccine Rollout, Two Weeks In

Saturday, 6 March 2021, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

New Zealand is now two weeks into the largest immunisation programme ever undertaken here, with border and managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) workers first in line.

“We are so proud of our people for doing the right thing by stepping up and being part of the first phase of the vaccination roll-out to border and MIQ workers.” says Megan Main, Deputy Secretary, MIQ at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

“Border and MIQ workers know that they are at the frontline of New Zealand’s defence against COVID-19. Thanks to their commitment and hard work we are helping protect New Zealanders from the virus.”

The COVID-19 vaccination programme roll-out started on 20 February when MIQ workers at the Jet Park hotel facility in Auckland were the first people to be offered the vaccination. Since then, border and MIQ staff across New Zealand have taken the opportunity to be the first people to have early access to the vaccine.

“The roll-out of the vaccination programme has started with our border and MIQ workers and will then focus on the people they live with, an estimated 50,000 people. These are the people most at risk of exposure to the virus.”

Border and MIQ staff have now supported more than 117,000 people to safely cross the border to life in New Zealand, all while protecting our communities. The border and MIQ system brings together people with expertise in hotel hospitality, health, security, wellbeing support, facility management, logistics and transportation, and customs and immigration.

“MIQ staff are on hand 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to support returnees in 32 facilities,” says Ms Main.

“They make sure every aspect of a returnee’s stay in managed isolation is safe and secure – from food preparation and laundry, to their transport, COVID-19 testing, exercise, and health and wellbeing checks.”

 

A big milestone

Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says the start of the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out is a big milestone in New Zealand’s fight against COVID-19.

“Offering the vaccine to our border and MIQ workers and those they live with will provide a critical additional line of defence to keep them, their whānau and our communities safe and well, and help prevent COVID-19 from spreading into our communities,” he says.

“It’s an extra layer to help protect all New Zealanders against COVID-19. Getting vaccinated is key to locking in the gains we have made and protecting our hard-won freedoms.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Mayor of Auckland: Alert Level Change Welcome News

Mayor Phil Goff says the government’s decision to move Auckland to Level 2 from 6am on Sunday will be welcome news for all Aucklanders.
“Moving strongly and quickly to contain this outbreak has once again proved effective in stopping the spread of community transmission and I thank all the Aucklanders who have followed the rules of Level 3 over the past week,” he says... More>>


 


Earthquakes: Tsunami Activity – Cancelled

The National Advisory issued at 2:48pm following this morning's earthquakes near the KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION is cancelled.
The advice from GNS Science, based on ocean observations, is that the Beach and Marine threat has now passed for all areas... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 