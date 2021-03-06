Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Māori Party New National Executive

Saturday, 6 March 2021, 2:03 pm
Press Release: The Maori Party

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Wilson returns for a second term as President and the two new members to the team, Co-Vice President Tāne, John Tamihere who stood for the Tāmaki Makaurau seat in the 2020 election and Co-Vice President Wahine, Fallyn Flavell who stood on the Party List for the last two elections and was chair of the winning Waiariki Electorate.

Flavell, mokopuna to ex-Māori Party leader Te Ururoa Flavell, has been a staunch supporter of the Party and has a background in Māori Health and Education and is based in Rotorua. Flavell noted that she is “focused on how we mobilise the electorates and help bridge our pakeke in our branches with technology-based systems as we go forward.”

Co-Vice President Tāne, John Tamihere “is no stranger to politics and having his experience as part of the team has and will continue to help the Party navigate and get push through”, said Wilson. Tamihere noted that “there’s a heap of work to do to support our MPs in Parliament and equally to keep the movement going on the ground.”

Wilson also thanked the outgoing Co-Vice Presidents Kaapua Smith and Rangi McLean. “Rangi provided steady guidance for our team and Kaapua and I were joined at the hip to mend and revive our movement”. “We now have to keep momentum as we look at the next election and beyond'', noted Wilson.

