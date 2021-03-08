Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Police Licence Backlog Threatens Hunting Season

Monday, 8 March 2021, 1:29 pm
Press Release: NZ Council Of Licensed Firearms Owners

Police failure to reduce a backlog in firearms licence applications risks hunters and their families missing out on this year’s duck hunting season and requires urgent attention says the Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO).

COLFO understands that Police are training additional staff to deal with the backlog but it may be too late for duck hunters this season.

COLFO Chairman Michael Dowling says:

“Game bird season is one of the major hunting events on the New Zealand calendar. It is an important tradition for thousands of Kiwis. They enjoy the great outdoors, fill the freezer, and teach the next generation how to safely use firearms.

“The great New Zealand pastime is under threat this season due to a lack of Police resources to process firearms licence applications.”

COLFO has been contacted by licence-holders concerned that they will not be issued with a new firearms licence before the season commences, despite applying before Christmas.

“Duck hunters don’t know whether to plan ahead in the hope they will receive their licence before the season starts or to give the season away.

“Several hunting families have told us that firearm licencing delays mean they will only purchase one game bird licence this year so they can secure their traditional hunting spot for the season.”

Dowling says the backlog is evidence that Police are either unable or unwilling to prioritise their administration of the Arms Act.

“This backlog was entirely foreseeable following the Government’s changes to how Police conduct their vetting. The firearms confiscation and compensation schemes, along with the effects of Covid-19 have strained Police resources. Law-abiding firearms owners are not receiving the level of service they deserve.”

Dowling says that creating a further barrier for Kiwis to take part in the season will have negative flow-on effects for businesses that support the annual event and are already hurting due to Covid-19.

Firearms owners awaiting their new firearms licences from Police are likely to purchase one game bird licence to secure their hunting spots, rather than buying season licences for the whole family to go hunting. Game bird season licences go on sale from Thursday 11 March.

The game bird season gets underway with Pegging Day on Sunday 28 March, when hunters will erect their maimai and stands. Hunting begins from Saturday 1 May 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Council Of Licensed Firearms Owners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Mayor of Auckland: Alert Level Change Welcome News

Mayor Phil Goff says the government’s decision to move Auckland to Level 2 from 6am on Sunday will be welcome news for all Aucklanders.
“Moving strongly and quickly to contain this outbreak has once again proved effective in stopping the spread of community transmission and I thank all the Aucklanders who have followed the rules of Level 3 over the past week,” he says... More>>


 


Earthquakes: Tsunami Activity – Cancelled

The National Advisory issued at 2:48pm following this morning's earthquakes near the KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION is cancelled.
The advice from GNS Science, based on ocean observations, is that the Beach and Marine threat has now passed for all areas... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 