Police Licence Backlog Threatens Hunting Season

Police failure to reduce a backlog in firearms licence applications risks hunters and their families missing out on this year’s duck hunting season and requires urgent attention says the Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO).

COLFO understands that Police are training additional staff to deal with the backlog but it may be too late for duck hunters this season.

COLFO Chairman Michael Dowling says:

“Game bird season is one of the major hunting events on the New Zealand calendar. It is an important tradition for thousands of Kiwis. They enjoy the great outdoors, fill the freezer, and teach the next generation how to safely use firearms.

“The great New Zealand pastime is under threat this season due to a lack of Police resources to process firearms licence applications.”

COLFO has been contacted by licence-holders concerned that they will not be issued with a new firearms licence before the season commences, despite applying before Christmas.

“Duck hunters don’t know whether to plan ahead in the hope they will receive their licence before the season starts or to give the season away.

“Several hunting families have told us that firearm licencing delays mean they will only purchase one game bird licence this year so they can secure their traditional hunting spot for the season.”

Dowling says the backlog is evidence that Police are either unable or unwilling to prioritise their administration of the Arms Act.

“This backlog was entirely foreseeable following the Government’s changes to how Police conduct their vetting. The firearms confiscation and compensation schemes, along with the effects of Covid-19 have strained Police resources. Law-abiding firearms owners are not receiving the level of service they deserve.”

Dowling says that creating a further barrier for Kiwis to take part in the season will have negative flow-on effects for businesses that support the annual event and are already hurting due to Covid-19.

Firearms owners awaiting their new firearms licences from Police are likely to purchase one game bird licence to secure their hunting spots, rather than buying season licences for the whole family to go hunting. Game bird season licences go on sale from Thursday 11 March.

The game bird season gets underway with Pegging Day on Sunday 28 March, when hunters will erect their maimai and stands. Hunting begins from Saturday 1 May 2021.

