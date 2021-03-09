Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

BSA Draws A Line Under Complaints About Te Reo

Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 10:57 am
Press Release: Broadcasting Standards Authority

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has drawn a line under complaints about the use of te reo Māori in broadcasts.

The BSA said it had received 27 enquiries about the language’s use since June last year – five times as many in the same period the year before. Two of these resulted in formal complaints.

In a recent decision about te reo featuring in news and current affairs programmes on TVNZ, the BSA found there were no standards issues to consider. It declined to determine the complaint.

The Authority said te reo Māori was an official New Zealand language and noted its use was protected and promoted by existing law.

“A complaint about the use of te reo Māori does not raise an issue of harm as envisaged by the standards. The use of te reo Māori is an editorial decision for broadcasters.”

The BSA encourages broadcasters to respond to such complaints indicating that it is not a breach of standards to broadcast in te reo Māori.

You can read the Authority’s decisions here: https://www.bsa.govt.nz/decisions/all-decisions/

Kua mutu i te BSA te tirotiro amuamu mō te reo Māori

Kua whakatau Te Mana Whanonga Kaipāho (BSA) ki te whakamutu i tana tirotiro i ngā amuamu mō te whakamahinga o te reo Māori i roto i ngā whakapāhotanga.

Ko te kī a te BSA, kua whiwhi i ngā uiui e 27 mō te whakamahinga o te reo mai i te marama o Pipiri i tērā tau – e rima whakareanga ake te nui i ērā i tukuna i te tau i mua atu. Ko te hua o te rua o ēnei ko ngā amuamu ōkawa.

I roto i tētahi whakatau i nā noa nei mō te reo Māori i roto i ngā hōtaka kawe pūrongo a TVNZ, i tau te BSA kārekau he take whanonga hei whakaarotanga. I whakanau ki te whakatau i te amuamu.

Ko te kī a te Mana Whanonga, he reo mana te reo Māori o Aotearoa, me te kī anō e tiakina ana, e whakatairangatia ana hoki tāna whakamahinga e te ture.

“E kore e tipu te take tūkino i ngā amuamu mō te whakamahinga o te reo Māori pērā i pohewatia e ngā tikanga whanonga. He whakataunga takatā te whakamahinga o te reo Māori mā ngā kaiwhakapāho.”

E akiaki ana te BSA i ngā kaiwhakapoho kia urupare atu ki ēnei momo amuamu mā te tohu ake kāore te whakapāho i roto i te reo Māori e takahi i ngā tikanga whanonga.

Ka taea e koe te pānui i ngā whakatau a te Mana Whanonga i konei: https://www.bsa.govt.nz/decisions/all-decisions/

