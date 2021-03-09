Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Māori Children Are Not The Cause Of Crime

Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green party do not support the Police approaching and photographing rangatahi Māori to already assume them as criminals.

“This is further proof that the New Zealand police see certain communities as inherently criminal and deserving of surveillance. It undermines the credibility of their work in our justice system” says Green Party spokesperson for Police, Golriz Ghahraman.

“We should all be deeply disturbed by this. It is absolutely unbecoming of an institution entrusted to keep all communities safe”

“This behaviour will not be tolerated. It is important that our tamariki feel safe enough to walk around, without being criminalised because they are Māori”, says Green Party spokesperson for Māori Development Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

“I am dismayed that our children and young people grow up knowing they are seen by authorities in this way. It affects their wairua and hinengaro (spirituality and mental well-being).

“It is important our justice and police departments correct their perception of Māori, especially our rangatahi, tamariki and mokopuna, if they are serious about honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi as stated in their own strategic plans.

“The Greens will continue to push for all organisations to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and start working with Māori as they have already planned to do.”

“Young people deserve to have trust in their community institutions, instead New Zealand police have harassed, alienated and hurt rangatahi Māori as well as their whānau.” – Golriz Ghahraman Green MP commented

“This kind of racism in policing is why marginalised communities are less likely to report crime, making our communities less safe”

