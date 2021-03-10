Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Fine For The Abuse Of 250 Calves A Slap On The Wrist

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 3:40 pm
Press Release: SAFE

This week Anthony Brolly was sentenced in the Taupō District Court on seven animal welfare charges. He was fined $12,000 and ordered to pay costs of $5,292 after he failed to feed, adequately treat and prevent parasites in 245 calves, and ill-treated five calves.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) stated that ‘all cases of animal abuse are unacceptable,’ however the penalties for abuse don’t go far enough. For comparison, last month a dairy farmer and his company were fined $103,500 for effluent discharge.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said the sentence doesn’t align with the gravity of the offence.

"Time and time again, the perpetrators of harm against animals get off lightly," said Ashton.

"This is the latest example of how our animal welfare system does not adequately care for the welfare of vulnerable animals."

MPI bought the charges against Anthony Brolly. MPI is responsible for enforcing animal welfare law on farms, but its primary function is the promotion of New Zealand agriculture and exports.

"MPI has a conflict of interest. They’re also under resourced. We need better systems in place that will put animal welfare first - starting with a Commissioner for Animals."

"Right now, animals are suffering on farms across the country. They need an independent voice free from bias or industry interests."

