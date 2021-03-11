Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Get Auckland Back To Alert Level 1 To Take Advantage Of Weekend Trade

Thursday, 11 March 2021, 4:14 pm
Press Release: EMA

EMA Chief Executive Brett O’Riley is urging the Government to immediately return Auckland to Alert Level 1 after its cabinet meeting tomorrow rather than wait until 6am Sunday.

"It will be one of the biggest weekends of the year with the 36th America’s Cup in the city centre and on the Hauraki Gulf, and many struggling businesses would welcome the opportunity of a bumper downtown weekend," he says.

"Hospitality and retail businesses in particular have been waiting to realise the economic benefits of the America’s Cup since the first hit they took at Alert Level 4 this time last year."

"With the recent Alert Level 3 and Alert Level 2 status of Auckland they just haven’t had the chance to do that, and there may not be another opportunity after this weekend," says Mr O’Riley.

He optimistically says that Team New Zealand could have won seven races of the 13-race series by the end of Sunday’s racing meaning this will be the only weekend for Auckland to draw the big crowds.

"This COVID-19 community outbreak appears to be under control and if that’s the case businesses desperately need to get back to business as usual - being open at maximum capacity on Saturday and Sunday or even from Friday night would be a massive boost."

Mr O’Riley says that as expected EMA members are seeing the scale of the problems they face come to a head towards the end of the first quarter of this year.

"As health indicators allow I urge the Government to return Auckland to Alert Level 1 as early as possible tomorrow, Friday, March 12, so businesses can share in the positive economic impact of the America’s Cup."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why We’ll Need Three Doses Of The Pfizer Vaccine – And On Rocket Lab’s Work For The Pentagon

Yesterday, the government finally released a four part timetable setting out which groups will get vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and in what sequence …And yes, it did look very much like the four part plan that Australia announced in January. Since yesterday there has been quibbling about which social groups should be prioritised... More>>


 


Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 