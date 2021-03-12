FARM Dismayed And Frustrated By Climate Commission’s Report

The Climate Commission’s draft report is a missed opportunity to address the unresolved issue of the extent ruminant methane contributes to global warming and what policy options for livestock emissions are optimal. FARM recommends the Commission take a more thorough look at the issue from a first principles scientific approach.

Instead of taking a science based approach to the issue the Commission has instead based its report on the unjustified emission reduction targets that were set for it by the Government. It has not been the independent voice New Zealanders were promised.

The Commission recommends making farmers pay for livestock emissions despite it also acknowledging that the methane reductions it proposes are only needed because CO2 emissions can not be reduced quickly enough. This is an admission that farmers don’t need to reduce methane emissions because they are causing global warming, because in most cases they are not, but because the Country needs the methane reductions to be able to offset CO2 emissions that can’t be reduced. In other words they want farmers to subsidise CO2 emitters and be forced to do so by penalizing them financially if they don’t.

FARM also urges the Commission to see the unfairness of its recommendation to make farmers pay if they do not reduce emissions that the Commission states are only required to offset CO2 emissions.

The Commissions suggests farmers can forego their efficiency gains – gains that have been largely responsible for the industry’s continuing liability over many decades. This is causing deep concern among farmers.

