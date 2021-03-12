Have Your Say On The Harmful Digital Communications (Unauthorised Posting Of Intimate Visual Recording) Amendment Bill

Posting a digital communication of an intimate visual recording online, often referred to as revenge pornography, is a form of sexual exploitation that involves the intentional, non-consensual disclosure of intimate visual recordings of another person who is either naked, exposed, or engaged in an intimate sexual activity.

This bill would amend the Harmful Digital Communications Act 2015 to make it an offence to post an intimate visual recording online, knowing that the individual who is the subject of the recording has not expressly consented to it being so posted.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Friday 28 April 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

