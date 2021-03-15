Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

‘Kiwi Rail Is Off The Rails And We Demand The Government Take It Back & Get It Back On Track’

Monday, 15 March 2021, 11:45 am
Press Release: CEAC

CEAC has received devastating shocking evidence about Kiwirail Management apparently allowing destruction of public assets from reliable sources earlier last week as to the mishandling & destruction of Kiwi Rail rolling stock of relatively newer wagons needlessly cut up and others sold to foreign Government when our Government and citizens need them to finally increase rail freight services to begin to lower our transport climate emissions, caused by overuse of truck freight, so we are again calling for government control of Kiwirail.

These public owned new wagons are only three years old without any public knowledge or notification as owners of the asset. The info contained is yet more confirmation that KiwiRail is "out of control" and needs to be reined in by Government, showing that Kiwirail needs to be back under direct control again as it was for 100 yrs until it was wrongfully sold under a National Government in 1992.

We have already requested this in a letter to the government in January this year 11/1/21 and was post here on Scoop as;

“CEAC wants Kiwirail's future to be NZ Government Railways, again under direct ministerial control as it was for 100yrs”. (See below)

Couple this to information received separately, that over 100 IH Container Wagons (one of the most modern wagons in KiwiRails fleet, built since 2011) have and continue to be modified into FIH Log wagons at the Wagon Depot in Mt Maunganui and you scratch your head.

FACT; - There is unprecedented demand for container wagons across the country according to our sources, yet modern container wagons are being converted to Log wagons.

Surely if KiwiRail needs more Log wagons it would make sense to convert less useful older wagons.?

KiwiRail cut up 57 Uk type wagons at Hornby less than 2 years ago and has sold another 40 to Martinus Rail for export to Australia for use with the exported DC Locos.

Why KiwiRail continues to cut up wagons and Locos (some examples being CF and CW wagons, DC Locos) with the potential for reuse continues to baffle our rail expert advisors..

This reckless destruction of public property needs to be now investigated and clearly explained to the public owners of that property from the Minister of Transport and the Minister of climate change as the minimum.

This wanton destruction of rolling stock MUST stop.!

Surely putting rolling stock into store (be it a short or long term thing) makes far more sense than cutting it up.!!

Fact; - In Australia, Locos and Wagons are regularly stored then reactivated.

One of our sources advises us that as a registered locomotive engineer he recently in Australia drove a Loco built in 1989 that had been in store for almost 2 years and then reactivated and a lot of the grain wagons I'm loading have similar stories.

“CEAC wants Kiwirail's future to be NZ Government Railways, again under direct ministerial control as it was for 100yrs”.

Kiwirail’s future as a commercial state-owned enterprise (SOE) may be numbered in the wake of the impact of the Covid pandemic, a government document suggests. Ministers have asked the Treasury and the Ministry of Transport to consider Kiwirail’s “entity form”, a briefing paper released by Treasury on Tuesday Dec 15 2020 stated.

The report states “Public benefit expectations and public funding of KiwiRail are increasing and so the SOE Act may not provide sufficient levers to achieve ministers’ ownership objectives for KiwiRail,” the department advised.

Treasury said it wanted to engage with ministers about its objectives and priorities for Kiwirail, “including its corporate form.”

KiwiRail Chairman Brian Corban remined us that It was its own government department, as New Zealand Government Railways, and under direct ministerial control for more than 100 years, until it was “corporatised” in 1982.

CEAC supports rail as it has the best way to lower the climate emissions and make our roads safer and far less expensive to maintain.

Kiwirail holds vital important evidence called “The value of rail in NZ” produced by Ernest Young (EY) as an economic study proving rail is vital for our future protection of our economy and public safety.

CEAC encourages Ministry of Transport, Government, & Treasury, to consider the report called “The value of rail in NZ” and to take our public railway back under New Zealand Government Railways, and place it back under ‘direct ministerial control’ again as it was for more than 100 years, until it was “corporatised” in 1982 and failed by a lack of maintenance of the asset.

‘Kiwi Rail is off the rails and we demand the Government take it back & get it back on track’

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CEAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Pope’s Visit To Iraq

As an exercise in global symbolic politics, it would be hard to top last week’s meeting in Iraq between Pope Francis and the most respected cleric in Shia Islam, the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. Both men have strong liberal credentials. Francis has led a welcome break from his policies of his two arch-conservative predecessors. In fact, you would have to go all the way back to the early 1960s, to the widely loved liberal reformer Papa Roncalli... More>>


 


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 