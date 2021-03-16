Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Upside Youth Mentoring Aotearoa Creating Over $1.7 Million Worth Of Social Good In The Community

Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 11:08 am
Press Release: Upside Youth Mentoring

A new report has found Upside Youth Mentoring Aotearoa is creating $1,702,712 worth of measurable good for New Zealand each year.

The GoodMeasure report created by New Zealand company ImpactLab, found that for every dollar invested in Upside, there was $4.70 worth of measurable good created in the community.

The youth mentoring organisation, based in Auckland, aims to improve the lives of young people, aged 9-13 years who have faced Adverse Childhood Experiences. These experiences include abuse, neglect and household dysfunction.

An Upside mentoring relationship costs $3,545 for one year which means that each relationship creates over $18,000 of positive social value and over $1,700,000 in value for the whole community each year.

Upside Youth Mentoring Aotearoa CEO, Dave Robertson, says: “I’m absolutely thrilled with the results reported by Impact Lab’s GoodMeasure Report,”

“We have always known anecdotally that Upside makes a huge difference in the lives of the young people it serves. However having scientific evidence and quantitative data that shows that in fact we create a 470% return on investment is incredible.”

ImpactLab calculates social value as the social impact in dollar terms that a programme achieves for participants over their lifetime. They measure the impact on an individual’s wellbeing across multiple domains when they’re supported by a programme to make positive changes in their life.

The figures are calculated through ImpactLab’s own systems which involve gathering evidence from global literature about how effective a programme can be, the size of the opportunity for the people an organisation serves to achieve more positive outcomes and

the number of people supported.

By combining these inputs, the social value calculation helps ImpactLab understand how a programme or intervention helps change lives for the better. They then combine the social value with cost information to calculate a programme’s social return on investment.

Upside’s mentoring relationships create social value in these areas:

  • Improving mental health for young people aged 9-13
  • Improving educational attainment
  • Improving physical health
  • Avoiding child placement in foster care
  • Avoiding family violence
  • Avoiding addiction
  • Reducing offending

Impact Lab Chief Executive Officer, Maria English, says that her team are thrilled with the results achieved by Upside.

“It was a pleasure to work alongside their dedicated and passionate team of staff and volunteers to prepare this GoodMeasure Report,”

“By providing mentoring services to young people with adverse childhood experiences, Upside Youth generates life-changing, long-term impact.”

English adds, “It is inspiring to see that Upside Youth Mentoring are using data collection and research to inform the design of their programmes. This helps ensure that money invested in their service is directly contributing to changing the lives of young people and their families.”

To read the full report, please see here.

 

About Upside Youth Mentoring Aotearoa

Upside Youth Mentoring (formerly known as Brothers In Arms) exists to support change in Aotearoa New Zealand's young people with adverse childhood experiences. Young people aged 9 -13 are referred to Upside because they have been identified as needing a consistent adult in their life to support them through their recovery from the trauma faced in their early years. Upside has been matching young people with mentors since 2006 and with over 700 matches and 6000 hours of mentoring a year, and seen time and time again the life-changing effects of this connection.

About ImpactLab

ImpactLab was created to empower funders and service providers to make informed decisions. ImpactLab believes it is critical to consider both the human stories and the hard facts that support them. They combine powerful analytics, the best scientific evidence, and qualitative data from their clients about their communities to help people do good, better.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Upside Youth Mentoring on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Myanmar Coup And The Immense, Enduring Success Of BTS

During yesterday’s protests in Myanmar over 50 demonstrators were shot dead, one police officer died, and several Chinese owned factories were set on fire. Among other things, this escalation marked a tactical shift by the democracy movement. Until recently, the passive, resistance of the protesters was an appeal to foreign powers to do something significant to bring the military junta to heel, and to give the country’s imperfect experiment with democratic rule an opportunity to resume... More>>


 


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 