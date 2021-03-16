Using KiwiBuild Money To Block New Housing Is Absurd
Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union
Responding To Newshub’s Report That The Government Used
KiwiBuild Funds To Purchase The Disputed Land At Ihumātao,
New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman Louis Houlbrooke
Says:
“It beggars belief that the Government used
taxpayer money meant for building houses to block houses
instead.”
“It appears that the Government has
spent KiwiBuild funding outside of the scope for which
Parliament approved it. Aside from being undemocratic, this
spending opens the Government to the risk of a costly legal
challenge.”
“The result of the Government’s land
deal is fewer houses at Ihumātao, built more slowly. The
land purchase has also incentivised protestors across New
Zealand to use occupation as a tactic to block new housing
– we’re already seeing this at Shelly Bay and
Opua.”
“It’s little wonder house prices keep
leaping up when politicians are actively intervening with
taxpayer money to make things
worse.”
