Farmers Shocked To Learn They Are Expected To Subsidize City Drivers
Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 3:33 pm
Press Release: FARM
“An analysis of the Climate Commission’s
recommendations show that farming is expected to reach
excessive emissions reduction targets that are not based on
science at all, while users of fossil fuels get off
lightly”, said Robin Grieve.
The Commission admits
in its report that the methane emission reductions it
proposes are required because CO2 emissions cannot be
reduced fast enough, not because the emissions themselves
cause global warming.
“Farmers are shocked. They
face an outdated and unfair methane measuring formula. They
are expected to forego production increases from efficiency
gains that have kept the industry viable for decades. The
impact on global temperatures of the consumption of their
products is overstated leading to product
resistance”.
“Farmers need to wake up to the
kicking they are getting and fight back”, added
Robin.
© Scoop Media
