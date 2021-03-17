Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Scrap the Bright Line Cap

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Tax Justice Aotearoa


Tax Justice Aotearoa supports the call from the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand to scrap the five-year cap on the Bright Line test, so that investors who sell a residential property that is not their primary home pay tax on their profits.

Louise Delany, Tax Justice Aotearoa Chair says, “Every person deserves a warm, safe house to live in with dignity. Right now, distortions in our tax system mean that hundreds of kiwi families can't get a home of their own."

Contributing to this problem is the fact that property investors pay no tax on the income they gain when they sell a house after five years. This isn’t fair.

“Just like we all pay tax on our income, so too should property investors”, says Delany.

On top of this, our people in government are losing important revenue from taxing investors that could be spent on building social housing, fixing our leaky water pipes, greening our cities, making public transport free, and improving our hospitals and schools. Meanwhile, property investors benefit from all of these public goods, but do not contribute their fair share to getting them.

“Our tax system is an expression of sharing and we can use this system in better ways than what we do now to make sure everyone in our country can flourish. One way of doing this is to scrap the bright line cap and we urge the Government to take-up this policy.”


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tax Justice Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Myanmar Coup And The Immense, Enduring Success Of BTS

During yesterday’s protests in Myanmar over 50 demonstrators were shot dead, one police officer died, and several Chinese owned factories were set on fire. Among other things, this escalation marked a tactical shift by the democracy movement. Until recently, the passive, resistance of the protesters was an appeal to foreign powers to do something significant to bring the military junta to heel, and to give the country’s imperfect experiment with democratic rule an opportunity to resume... More>>


 



Ipsos: NZer's Concerns About Housing Soar

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In February 2021, three in five (60%) New Zealanders rated housing as a top issue; more than twice as many than any other issue... More>>


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 