GDP Number Shows Need For Tax Relief

The surprise 1% drop in GDP shows the need for economic stimulus through tax relief says the Taxpayers’ Union. Responding to today’s Stats NZ numbers, Union spokesman Jordan Williams said:

“On a per capita basis, Kiwis are earning five percent less than a year ago. We need an economic strategy to grow our way out of this recession and the huge debt brought on by COVID.”

“The only way to pay down the debt is through economic growth, and the best pathway for that is tax relief. We can’t continue to have Wellington borrow, spend, and hope. It’s time the Government left more money in householders’ pockets to fuel the economic recovery.”

