Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Dental Association Welcomes Pragmatic Resolution To Community Water Fluoridation Decisions

Thursday, 18 March 2021, 1:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) welcomes the Government’s announcement that the decision-making process for community water fluoridation will sit with the Director General of Health.

The NZDA is very pleased with the news, having advocated on behalf of the dentists and their patients to the health select committee in 2017 that community water fluoridation decisions should be made this way.

“It is great to see the leadership coming from the government on this, as this is something that the NZDA has been calling on for many years,” said NZDA’s fluoridation spokesperson Dr Rob Beaglehole.

NZDA President Dr Katie Ayers says it is clear the Director General of Health will have the resources to make decisions based on the real health benefits community water fluoridation provides. The change will hugely reduce suffering, as more New Zealanders

will gain access to optimally fluoridated water.

“I think this policy has the potential to lead to huge reductions in tooth decay, particularly for children. Access to community water fluoridation can reduce tooth decay by up to 40 percent over their lifetime.”

“Significantly more New Zealand communities, including those with high oral health needs will finally be able to access ideally fluoridated water, leading to reductions in tooth decay, pain and suffering. In time there should be fewer children needing to have dental treatment under general anesthetic. There will be significant cost savings for taxpayers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Dental Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Safe Access Zones, And The Need For The Police And SIS To Go Open Source

Yesterday, the abortion law reform organisation ALRANZ celebrated 50 years of existence since its founding AGM in 1971 – and in marking the anniversary, former president Dame Margaret Sparrow noted how much had changed “and how long it took to change it.” Too right. For decades, abortion was regarded as an offence conditionally administered under the Crimes Act, until a law change last year... More>>


 



Ipsos: NZer's Concerns About Housing Soar

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In February 2021, three in five (60%) New Zealanders rated housing as a top issue; more than twice as many than any other issue... More>>


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 