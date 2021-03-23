Ombudsman Missing In Action Over Climate Change Commission Models
Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 3:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union is calling out the
Ombudsman for ignoring the public fracas over the Climate
Change Commission’s refusal to release economic modelling
(that no one can replicate) which, it claims, suggests its
wholesale intervention into the economy will cost only 1% of
GDP. Earlier today the Taxpayers’
Union wrote to the Ombudsman to raise
the significance of these issues.
“Two
weeks ago 15 of New Zealand’s major industry groups signed
a public letter calling on the Commission to release the
modelling – so it can be examined as part of the current
submissions process, but as far as we can tell the Ombudsman
has done nothing,” says Taxpayers’ Union
Executive Director Jordan Williams.
“The whole basis
of the Official Information Act is to enable transparency.
If transparent decision making of what the Climate
Commission calls the biggest economic and social reforms
since the 1980s isn’t what the Ombudsman is tasked to
protect, then there’s no point in having
him.”
“We understand that requesters of the
information didn’t even bother to engage with the
Ombudsman as in their experience it takes too long for his
office to resolve complaints. When the stakes are this high,
that’s just not good
enough.”
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
