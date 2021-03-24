Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Michael Wood A ‘Wanted Man’ In The Wild West

Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 1:22 pm
Press Release: Public Transport Users Association

Minister of Transport Michael Wood is a ‘wanted man’ in the wilds of far-west Auckland. He’s wanted by the Kumeu community for ‘robbery’ – train robbery – as locals feel robbed of decent public rail transport. The railway line that runs through Kumeu is better than ever, with a recent multimillion dollar upgrade to the North Auckland Line. But the high-growth community is ‘wild’ at the Labour Government’s failure to plan for and provide passenger train services, an obvious solution to the area’s gridlock.

The Trains to Huapai campaign and the Public Transport Users Association are channelling locals’ frustration with a good-natured ‘Wanted’ campaign aimed at Michael Wood ‘and the Labour gang’, for train robbery.

Trains to Huapai campaign leader Christine Rose says locals feel they are victims of political neglect “we’ve been robbed!” “People feel we’ve been robbed of ease of travel via a proven mode - rail. We are robbed of quality of life, productive potential, time, fuel and money, as we sit stuck in traffic with the one realistic alternative – train travel, ignored by officials. We’ve also been robbed of years of potential progress as the delays and time for construction of light rail show that any service to Kumeu is light years away”.

Public Transport Users Association (PTUA) Chair Niall Robertson says, “Politicians dither while the West loses. This is their chance to see how the West can be won! The request is modest and the Government has choices. They can electrify and save the most emissions. They could buy electro-diesels to serve extended parts of the rail system not electrified or they could simply use the existing DMU units as a shuttle from Huapai to Swanson every hour from 6am to 8pm. This is not a biggie! So it is a massive insult to the locals to deny it!”

PTUA Co-ordinator Jon Reeves says the Government’s declaration of a climate emergency is also a farce if they refuse to pick the low-hanging fruit – using existing – and recently upgraded rail lines, train stations and consumer demand to address congestion and carbon emissions from residents facing long journeys and queues stuck in traffic.

Trains to Huapai has launched a postcard campaign to channel some of the community frustration and direct it in a humourous way to the Minister of Transport, Michael Wood (attached below). “People are frustrated and wild in the west” says Mrs Rose. “Michael Wood is a wanted man, as are the rest of ‘the Labour Gang’, for the great train robbery that occurs while we wait for our turn to access regional rail”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Public Transport Users Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Emirates Team New Zealand Is A Really, Really Bad Look

Now that the patriotic frenzy has died down, maybe we should all look in the mirror and reconsider the implications of our America’s Cup victory being won by a team called “Emirates Team New Zealand”? It would not be xenophobic to do so. Arguably, our connection to the feudal regimes that comprise the United Arab Emirates carry almost as much reputational risk as if we were talking about Myanmar Airlines Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 