NZ Power And Petrol Will Not Increase As Climate Change Kicks In

Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Most New Zealand households will not see an increase in electricity bills or petrol costs as climate change takes effect in the coming years, He Pou a Rangi, the NZ Climate Change Commission says.

Energy efficient electric appliances, improvements in fuel efficiency, a shift to electric vehicles and more public transport, walking and cycling, will play an important role in meeting Aotearoa’s proposed emissions budgets, the commission says.

Chair Dr Roderick Carr says climate change will significantly impact on household bills, access to transport and how land use changes could impact the communities of Aotearoa.

“Most households would not see an increase in electricity bills and petrol costs over the course of the first three emissions budgets.

“Energy efficient electric appliances, improvements in fuel efficiency, a shift to electric vehicles and more public transport, walking and cycling, will play an important role in meeting our proposed emissions budgets.

“We want Kiwis to consider how climate transition will have an impact on household bills due to changing electricity and petrol prices, on access to transport and the particular impact land use change to forestry could have on Aotearoa communities.

“Energy and petrol costs are key expenses for households. We analysed the potential impact of New Zealand’s proposed emissions budgets on household bills, access to transport and health.

“Most households could see a reduction in electricity bills and transport costs, particularly if they switched to lower emissions heating and transport.

“However, not all households would benefit equally. For example, low income households could struggle to access these technologies, even though they would benefit the most from the cost savings and health co-benefits.

“Targeted assistance would be needed to ensure that low income households can access new low emissions technologies and are not disproportionately affected by the climate transition.

“Household electricity bills vary from regions, electricity pricing surveys show households in Kerikeri and the West Coast pay more for electricity than the national average. There can be as much as a 50 percent variation between regions,” the commission report says.

Average household electricity demand varies across Aotearoa and depends on climate conditions, personal choice and whether the household uses gas, electricity or wood to heat their homes. The average household electricity consumption in Queenstown would be as twice as much as it is in Westport.

