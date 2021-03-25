Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

2020 Citizenship Numbers Drop Due To COVID-19

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 10:00 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

New Zealand welcomed 31,870 new citizens in 2020, down from 44,413 in 2019.

The decrease is due to the effects of COVID-19, says Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs as it released new data today.

Australia is still the most common country of birth for people born outside New Zealand to gain citizenship. Just over 5,200 Aussies became Kiwis in 2020, either because they had a parent who is a citizen or they migrated to New Zealand. The United Kingdom comes second, with 5,199 new Kiwis, followed by India, with 2,970.

Julia Wootton, General Manager Services and Access, says there are various ways people can become citizens. The easiest way is to be born here. Or people can become citizens ‘by descent’ – they have a parent who was born in New Zealand – or ‘by grant’ where they have migrated to New Zealand and applied for citizenship.

“In 2020, we gained 31,870 new foreign-born Kiwis, 11,436 by descent and 20,434 by grant.

“Over the past few years we’ve seen a decrease in the number of people gaining citizenship by grant, although 2020 saw a significant drop due to COVID-19.”

Citizenship by grant 2017-2020

YearNew citizens
202020,434
201931,030
201835,737
201736,450

“While we don’t collect data on why people do or don’t apply to become citizens, we believe that the drop in citizenship numbers is due to the disruption that COVID-19 has caused worldwide. We forecast that this will continue to be the case this year too.”

Part of Te Tari Taiwhenua’s role is to ensure people can easily access the services and information they need.

“The easiest way to apply for citizenship is online. Regardless of how people become citizens, they can check their eligibility online from anywhere in the world.”

By the numbers

· Total new citizens by descent or grant for 2020: 31,870 (2019: 44,413)

· By descent in 2020: 11,436 (2019: 13,383)

· By grant in 2020: 20,434 (2019: 31,030)

Top 10 countries of birth of new citizens who gained citizenship by grant

RankCountry of birthNew citizens
1United Kingdom*3,521
2India2,970
3Philippines1,806
4South Africa1,580
5Samoa**1,331
6Fiji1,039
7China***650
8United States of America489
9Australia473
10Pakistan424

Top 10 countries of birth of new citizens who gained citizenship by descent

RankCountry of birthNew citizens
1Australia5,229
2United Kingdom*1,678
3United States of America1,336
4Samoa**700
5China***369
6Canada265
7Taiwan153
8Germany117
9Japan107
10Korea98

* Includes data for United Kingdom, England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Great Britain.

** Includes data for Samoa and Western Samoa

*** Includes data for China, Hong Kong, Tibet, Inner Mongolia, Macau and Macao.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Emirates Team New Zealand Is A Really, Really Bad Look

Now that the patriotic frenzy has died down, maybe we should all look in the mirror and reconsider the implications of our America’s Cup victory being won by a team called “Emirates Team New Zealand”? It would not be xenophobic to do so. Arguably, our connection to the feudal regimes that comprise the United Arab Emirates carry almost as much reputational risk as if we were talking about Myanmar Airlines Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 