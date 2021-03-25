Huge Aotearoa Response To Climate Change Commission Draft Advice

Just days until submissions close on the Climate Change Commission’s first package of advice to the Government, more than 6000 submissions have been received.

Climate Change Commission Chief Executive Jo Hendy says New Zealanders from all walks of life are taking the opportunity to have their say on the draft advice.

"I’ve been working in climate policy for 20 years and I have never seen this level of impetus and engagement from so many New Zealanders. The conversation has been very diverse - different viewpoints, young people, parents, small business owners, iw/Māori, community, and a raft of different sectors and interest groups.

"Mostly what we are seeing is that people are looking for long-term sustainable action, and the biggest question is around the pace of that. There are people saying we are not moving fast enough while others are saying we are going too fast. This is what the Commission’s advice needs to help Aotearoa navigate."

Submissions on the draft advice close at midnight on Sunday 28 March and the Commission will deliver its final advice to the Government by 31 May, as required by the Zero Carbon Amendment Act.

Under the Act, the Minister is responsible to releasing the final advice.

The Commission has been reviewing submissions as they have been coming in over the past few weeks, and this work will intensify over the next two months.

"After submissions close, we will finish processing feedback and determine what changes to incorporate into our final advice for May," Ms Hendy said.

"This includes re-running our models, updating our recommendations and advice, and updating the supporting information in our reports."

"The information we receive during consultation will also be valuable for our future work programme. We may commission further work based on what we hear, to inform our future advice and future emissions budgets."

The Commission is encouraging anyone who still wishes to find out more and have their say before midnight Sunday to do so at https://haveyoursay.climatecommission.govt.nz/

"This is a pivotal time in the response to climate change here in Aotearoa, and we are grateful to all of the New Zealanders who are engaging with the process," Ms Hendy said.

