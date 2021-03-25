Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Status Of Māori Health Authority “Short On Detail”

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: National Urban Maori Authority

The Crown’s commitment to a Māori Health Authority and giving Māori greater power to determine their own health outcomes is currently “short on detail” says Waitangi Tribunal claimant, Lady Tureiti Moxon, Chair of National Urban Māori Authority.

“It’s time for transformational change and that is a Māori Health Authority but what that actually means and looks like still remains unknown,” Moxon said.

The Crown is meant to be working with Lady Tureiti and 5 other claimants of the Stage One of the Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa in the design of the Māori Health Authority.

This was a clear recommendation in the Hauora Report by the Waitangi Tribunal in 2019.

Last month the claimants filed a historic Joint Memorandum with the Crown detailing the terms of reference for an independent Māori Health Authority.

Core design principles determined by the group about the structure and form of the Māori Health Authority were signed by Counsel for the Crown in a joint document filed in the Waitangi Tribunal.

The proposed framework covered operational independence, adequate and enduring funding and ‘mana motuhake’ – Māori control over health and wellbeing including service design, delivery and monitoring.

Yesterday Health Minister, Hon. Andrew Little announced at a ‘scene setting’ event that the Government has chosen to go beyond the Health and Disability System Review Report recommendations to give greater expression to tino rangatiratanga.

The Minister said more details about the decisions made by Government would be released in April.

Transformation of the public health system through decentralisation in the form of a Māori Health Authority to tackle inequity is the right and principled move, “finally” believes Lady Tureiti.

“Māori around the country who are connected to their in the community enabled to be responsive to the needs of their own is a good thing rather than a centralised body in Wellington or the District Health Board or Ministry of Health.”

“The Health system cannot keep the way it is going. More and more money is poured into the sector currently. But less and less people are receiving the services they need. Particularly those medical conditions that remain undiagnosed or those suffering from preventable diseases. This new way would capture them much earlier and much quicker,” she said.

“Mana motuhake (independence) in the form of a Māori Health Authority is paramount and it must have teeth so we achieve equitable outcomes for our people and save lives.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from National Urban Maori Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Emirates Team New Zealand Is A Really, Really Bad Look

Now that the patriotic frenzy has died down, maybe we should all look in the mirror and reconsider the implications of our America’s Cup victory being won by a team called “Emirates Team New Zealand”? It would not be xenophobic to do so. Arguably, our connection to the feudal regimes that comprise the United Arab Emirates carry almost as much reputational risk as if we were talking about Myanmar Airlines Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 