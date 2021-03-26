Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Climate Change Commission Shows Economic Transformation Is Unnecessary

Friday, 26 March 2021, 3:32 pm
Press Release: The New Zealand Initiative

Wellington (Friday, 26 March 2021): The Climate Change Commission has made no convincing case for its sweeping economic reforms to reduce emissions, says Matt Burgess, Senior Economist at The New Zealand Initiative.

Analysis by the Climate Change Commission shows current policies, including the Emissions Trading Scheme (“ETS”), will deliver New Zealand’s emissions targets.

“That makes the Commission’s radical reforms unnecessary,” says Mr Burgess, the lead author of the submission.

“The Climate Change Commission’s analysis also shows New Zealand can maintain net zero emissions after 2050 without relying too heavily on forestry,” Mr Burgess says.

The Climate Commission’s analysis shows:

  • Current policies with a $50 ETS will deliver net zero emissions in 2050.
  • New Zealand can maintain net zero emissions after 2050 with moderate or no additional forestry under current policies.
  • The Commission’s plan costs five times more to achieve the same emissions target, and
  • The Commission’s plan plants more exotic and native trees than current policies.

“There can be no case for radical reforms of the economy given these findings from the Climate Change Commission.”

The submission by The New Zealand Initiative also says the Climate Change Commission has not shown its reforms will deliver lower emissions, and the Commission has not been transparent.

“Current policies tick every box. They deliver our emissions targets affordably, permanently, and domestically.”

“As a good international citizen, New Zealand should meet its emissions targets. The good news from the Climate Change Commission is that we have the tools we need to deliver.”

You can read The New Zealand Initiative's submission,

here

.

You can listen to Matt Burgess and Oliver Hartwich discussing emissions policy

in this podcast

.

Disclosure: Matt Burgess owns a small number of NZUs through the SALT Fund.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The New Zealand Initiative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour's Less Than Radical Housing Package

Houses are now like Bitcoin with a street address, a speculative currency priced beyond the reach of ordinary humans. The public is not impressed. Don’t tell Judith Collins, but the polls indicate that more Kiwis would support a meaningful capital gains tax on housing than would oppose it... More>>

 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 