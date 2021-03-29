Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Climate Strikes Are Back!

Monday, 29 March 2021, 7:03 am
Press Release: School Strike 4 Climate Auckland

We are back.

For the first time since COVID-19 hit, School Strike 4 Climate is back and demanding climate action once again! On Friday, April 9th, we will be holding our first post-COVID Intergenerational Strike 4 Climate to demand a better future for us all. Backed by the 80,000 people who rallied with us on September 27th 2019, we are ready to take another stand.

Even with the COVID-19 crisis still having major impacts on our day-to-day, so too is the climate crisis. Our Pacific Island neighbours are sinking further into the sea, and 2020 brought with it drought and high temperatures across Aotearoa. Tāmaki Makaurau has had water restrictions since early 2020, and the climate crisis is showing no sign of slowing down.

Jack Barlow, 16, is a year-13 student at Western Springs College and is a School Strike 4 Climate spokesperson.

‘We are not doing enough to stop this crisis. COVID-19 showed us that we can rise to crises with proper leadership and that when there is a strong governmental mandate people are willing to change their entrenched behaviours immediately,’ says Jack Barlow. ‘We need to see the same urgency and ambition we’ve been praised around the world for applied to the climate crisis.’

‘We will continue to fight for climate justice until we see a real, tangible, and ambitious change from our leaders. We will continue to strike because we’ve seen bold leadership in the face of one crisis - and need it with this one.

‘Our COVID-19 recovery provides a unique opportunity to rethink the way we do things. All of our investments need to be future-focussed and climate-resilient. 86% of New Zealanders believe climate action should be part of Aotearoa’s COVID-19 recovery plan. We have a mandate. Let’s do this.

‘We have the ability to create a brighter future for our mokopuna.’

That’s why on Friday, April 9th, School Strike 4 Climate is holding our fourth Intergenerational Strike 4 Climate. We’re meeting at 12pm at Te Komititanga and marching up Queen Street, the reverse of our normal route.

Christina Sieberhagen, 15, is a year-12 student at Northcote College and is a School Strike 4 Climate Auckland spokesperson.

‘With the recent community case and on-going global pandemic, safety is our number-one priority. With this in mind, our strike will only take place if we are at Alert Level 1. There will also be QR codes on the day and on social media, and we strongly encourage everyone to sign-in using the NZ COVID Tracer app. Marshals and event organisers will be wearing masks, and we encourage protesters to do so as well. We also ask if you have displayed COVID symptoms in the two weeks prior to the strike you stay home. Make sure to follow the SS4C social media accounts for updates and recommendations.’

‘It’s time to put the pressure back on local and central governments to deliver bold climate action. Current climate legislation is not going to be enough to save us,’ says Christina Sieberhagen.

We need adults to strike with us to show strength, solidarity, and power. We are high-school students trying to navigate an adult world, and we cannot face this existential problem by ourselves. Every single person calling for action counts towards a better future for us all.

‘Be there.’

