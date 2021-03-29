Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

When Quarantine Free Travel Opens, Will You Be Ready?

Monday, 29 March 2021, 10:55 am
Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs is encouraging people to renew their passports now to avoid the rush when quarantine free travel opens.

“With the announcement of quarantine free travel expected soon, now’s the time to renew your passport so you can visit friends and family overseas,” says Julia Wootton, General Manager Services and Access.

You can renew your passport quickly and easily online at www.passports.govt.nz. Step-by-step instructions are available on the passports website to guide you through this process.

“Currently, over 400,000 passports have expired. We want New Zealanders to be ready for international travel when they need or want to head overseas.

“If you need to renew your passport, check the passports of others living with you too as they may have expired. Passports for families are often ordered together for an upcoming holiday, meaning they will expire at the same time,” says Julia.

When booking travel online, travellers usually need to provide valid passport numbers for everyone in the group, so now’s the time to check those passports haven’t expired.

Visit www.passports.govt.nz to renew your passport now.

Gordon Campbell: On Labour's Less Than Radical Housing Package

Houses are now like Bitcoin with a street address, a speculative currency priced beyond the reach of ordinary humans. The public is not impressed. Don’t tell Judith Collins, but the polls indicate that more Kiwis would support a meaningful capital gains tax on housing than would oppose it... More>>

 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

