GWRC Tax Screw-up Should Result In A Sacking

Monday, 29 March 2021, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Someone at Greater Wellington Regional Council needs to lose their job over a nine-year failure to pay the correct amount of tax, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “It appears Wellington ratepayers will be on the hook to pay millions in tax on behalf of regional council employees. That’s a disastrous outcome which should result in clear consequences for the staff responsible.”

“In the private sector, a screw up of this magnitude would see jobs lost and potentially even criminal liability.”

“This is a matter of basic organisational competence. What is the Regional Council paying its accountants for, if not to ensure tax compliance?”

