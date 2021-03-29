Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Business Could Do With A Breather

Monday, 29 March 2021, 3:03 pm
Press Release: EMA

The call for a halt to new business-focused legislation for the next two years is an idea that has merit for a business community desperately in need of a breather, says the EMA.

"Now would be a good time for business to able to take a break instead of contemplating a raft of new business legislation that will only further add to the costs of doing business," says EMA Chief Executive Brett O’Riley.

"Given the year we’ve had and how close many businesses are to going over the cliff-face, a break from further costs would be a great signal to send to the business community."

On Thursday, the minimum wage rises to $20 per hour, the third in a series of increases that have seen the minimum wage rise more the 25 per cent in the past three years.

The Government has also signaled that it is looking at another three-year cycle of minimum wage increases. Other business-focused legislation on the agenda includes:

- An additional five days’ sick leave in 2021

- The 2022 Matariki public holiday at an estimated cost of $400 million to businesses

- Fair Pay Agreements that will create new minimum wage scales across several sectors by the end of 2021

- Easier access to Pay Equity negotiations - creating new minimum wage thresholds across several sectors

- Immigration wage rate changes for skills that create artificially higher minimum wages in critical sectors

- A new Holidays Act by 2023

- Wider obligations from Government for its contractors to pay the Living Wage.

"These policies come on the back of the addition of 10 days domestic violence leave last year and last month’s additional four weeks leave for the paid parental leave scheme - all costs for small business owners," said Mr O’Riley.

"We’re also fielding a number of calls from members facing 30-40 per cent electricity price increases as they seek to renew their fixed price contracts as gas supply and low lake levels see prices hiking. Members are also facing supply chain cost increases as they try to manage supply chain issues that show little sign of ending before the middle of this year."

Mr O’Riley says major policy changes focused on the Resource Management Act (RMA) and the recent Climate Commission recommendations were adding to the general air of uncertainty.

"Unfortunately, the Climate Commission has not been very transparent in how it calculates the costs for business in many of its recommendations and some of its assumptions around electricity pricing and the electrification of the vehicle fleet border on heroic."

"We’ve been at the forefront of driving RMA reform and we’re now in that phase of designing the new legislation to replace the RMA and you are always wary of what new legislation may add to costs," he says.

"Slowing or halting this raft of legislation would be a very welcome break for business."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why China’s Pact With Iran Is A Big Deal, And Why A Vaccination Target Isn’t

One of the most significant developments in global politics in a generation has flown in almost entirely beneath the radar of the Western media. On Saturday, Iran and China officially signed a 25 year, $400 billion co-operation pact. As one expert regional analyst has said, this deal will give East Asia its biggest presence in the Middle East since the Mongol invasion seven hundred years ago... More>>

 

Climate Change Commission: More Than 10,000 Have Their Say On Draft Advice

Submissions have closed on the Climate Change Commission's first package of advice to the Government with more than 10,000 individuals and organisations taking the opportunity to have their say. New Zealanders were invited over the past eight weeks ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 