Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To The Land Transport (Drug Driving) Amendment Bill

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 4:28 pm
Press Release: Transport and Infrastructure Committee

The Chairperson of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee is calling for public submissions on the Land Transport (Drug Driving) Amendment Bill Supplementary Order Paper No 24. A Supplementary Order Paper (SOP) is a change to a bill proposed by a Minister or member.

This SOP proposes to add criminal and infringement limits in blood which are currently not included in the bill. These limits will determine whether the levels of a qualifying drug, which a driver has consumed, results in a criminal offence or an infringement offence.

It also includes:

· An updated medical defence for oral fluid infringement offences

· Amending the criteria in the bill to enable criminal limits and blood and fluid infringement thresholds to be set and amended in the future

· A requirement to publish the oral fluid thresholds in the Gazette notice for approved oral fluid testing devices

· Clarifying that drug driving offences apply only when a driver exceeds the relevant drug concentration level, to align the offences with drink driving offences.

Tell the Transport and Infrastructure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the SOP by midnight on Friday 16 April 2021.

For more details about the Inquiry:

Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

