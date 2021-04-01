Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To The Land Transport (Drug Driving) Amendment Bill

The Chairperson of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee is calling for public submissions on the Land Transport (Drug Driving) Amendment Bill Supplementary Order Paper No 24. A Supplementary Order Paper (SOP) is a change to a bill proposed by a Minister or member.

This SOP proposes to add criminal and infringement limits in blood which are currently not included in the bill. These limits will determine whether the levels of a qualifying drug, which a driver has consumed, results in a criminal offence or an infringement offence.

It also includes:

· An updated medical defence for oral fluid infringement offences

· Amending the criteria in the bill to enable criminal limits and blood and fluid infringement thresholds to be set and amended in the future

· A requirement to publish the oral fluid thresholds in the Gazette notice for approved oral fluid testing devices

· Clarifying that drug driving offences apply only when a driver exceeds the relevant drug concentration level, to align the offences with drink driving offences.

Tell the Transport and Infrastructure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the SOP by midnight on Friday 16 April 2021.

For more details about the Inquiry:

