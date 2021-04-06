Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Climate Strike Only Three Days Away - “Now Is The Time To Act”, Say Students

Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 12:11 pm
Press Release: School strike 4 climate

The first school strike since 2019 is being held only 3 days from now. School strikers from all across the nation are gearing up to protest the inaction from the government around climate change. ‘This strike is the first one in such a long time - which makes it even more important in ensuring a sustainable future for the youth of Aotearoa.’ Says Kelly Ngan, SS4C organiser.

The cost of inaction around climate change is everything. It’s crucial that we take steps to ensure our planet is a livable one in the future. Right now, we aren’t seeing nearly enough climate action from the government. The last campaign we held was on 26th January, where School Strike 4 Climate held a rally at parliament, where we handed over multiple demands to the government. The strike on April 9th puts pressure on the government - we want to see follow through on the demands we handed to parliament on the 26th.

‘We need to see the government walk the talk. No more empty promises, no more inaction.’ Says Rhiannon Mackie, SS4C organiser. ‘We are in a unique position to not only make changes towards a sustainable future in New Zealand, but also to set the bar for the rest of the world to follow suit.’

School Strike 4 Climate has 6 key demands we intend to strike for throughout the nation. In Wellington, our main focus is on 2 of those 6 - investing in a just transition, and honoring our relationship to our pacific neighbors.

Investing in a just transition to a sustainable future aims to encourage the government to invest in green infrastructure and vehicles. It also ensures that those previously working in unsustainable industries will be retrained for more green jobs when the change is made. Honoring our relationship to our pacific neighbors means acknowledging that they will be more affected by climate change than us here in Aotearoa, and that we should aid them in any way that we are able to.

In Wellington, participants will meet at Civic Square at 11am. Our march will arrive at Parliament at 12pm. There will be speeches and performances, as well as the handover of our demands to Government. This is an intergenerational strike, and all students and members of the public are welcome and strongly encouraged to attend. Organisers ask that participants wear masks.

‘Day by day, climate change is becoming more urgent. The longer we wait, the harder the effects of this crisis are going to hit us. We’re at a turning point in history, and now is the time to act.’ Says Izzy Cook, SS4C Wellington organiser.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from School strike 4 climate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Tourism Industry Pressured The Government To Create The Travel Bubble

Today is when the fate (and date) of the trans-Tasman travel bubble will be announced by PM Jacinda Ardern and -already– Opposition leader Judith Colins has been demanding that the bubble needs to be put in place this week, or else. How come, Collins complained this morning, that Australia has been willing to accept quarantine -free travel from New Zealand for six months, but we haven’t been willing to reciprocate?
Duh. Once again, National declares itself unfit to rule. Short answer: they’ve had more Covid than we have... More>>

 

Parliament: Kiri Allan To Take Leave Of Absence

Kiri Allan, Minister of Conservation and Emergency Management will undertake a leave of absence while she undergoes medical treatment for cervical cancer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I consider Kiri not just a colleague, but a friend. ... More>>

Minimum Wage: 1 April Changes Raise Incomes For 1.4 Million New Zealanders

Changes to the minimum wage, main benefit levels and superannuation rates that come into force today will raise the incomes for around 1.4 million New Zealanders. “This Government is committed to raising the incomes for all New Zealanders as part of ... More>>

Government: Next Steps For Auckland Light Rail

Transport Minister Michael Wood is getting Auckland light rail back on track with the announcement of an establishment unit to progress this important city-shaping project and engage with Aucklanders. Michael Wood said the previous process didn’t ... More>>

ALSO:


Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 