Transport Drives Down Total Greenhouse Gas Emissions In 2020 – Media Release

Transport Drives Down Total Greenhouse Gas Emissions In 2020

New experimental figures show New Zealand’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions were down 4.8 percent (3,931 kilotonnes) in the year ended December 2020, largely driven by a fall in transport emissions reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and society throughout the year, Stats NZ said today.

Despite the strong rebound in emissions in the September 2020 quarter, overall annual emissions fell due to decreases in total emissions in the March, June, and December 2020 quarters.

“The fall in emissions in the December quarter mirrors the fall in economic activity which followed the September rebound,” environmental economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley said.

Emissions were down 1.7 percent in the December 2020 quarter, compared with gross domestic product (GDP) which was down 1.0 percent.

