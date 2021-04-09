Freedom Camping: Have Your Say

Public feedback is now invited to improve freedom camping in New Zealand.

To support the public consultation, the first of a series of public meetings throughout Aotearoa is being held at the Ellen Melville Centre in central Auckland from 2pm – 4pm on Wednesday 14 April.

“There are many ways people can find out information and share their thoughts about the government’s proposals to improve freedom camping,” says Danielle McKenzie, Manager Tourism Policy, MBIE.

The discussion document Supporting Sustainable Freedom Camping in Aotearoa New Zealand, a one-page summary and an online survey, is available on the Have Your Say section of the MBIE website.

Public meetings will be held in Auckland, Whangārei, Hokitika, Westport, Queenstown, Christchurch, Twizel, Whitianga, Tauranga, Taupō, Gisborne, Picton, Kaikōura, Nelson and Tākaka.

“As well as public meetings, we’re also holding webinars for those who can’t get to a meeting in person,” says Danielle McKenzie.

“I would encourage people to visit the MBIE website, so they know what the proposals are, and can provide feedback on areas of interest. Details of the public meetings and webinars are also on the website and will be updated as more dates and times are added.”

Submissions can be made through MBIE’s online survey, by email or mail and close on Sunday 16 May.

The first public meetings will be in Auckland and Northland:

Auckland – Wednesday 14 April, 2pm – 4pm

Ellen Melville Centre

Pioneer Women’s Hall

2 Freyberg Place,

Auckland Central 1000

Whangārei – Thursday 15 April, 12pm – 2pm

Cafler Suite – Forum North

Whangarei District Council

7 Rust Avenue

Whangārei 0148

Visit http://www.mbie.govt.nz/freedom-camping-consultation/ for information about the consultation, how to have your say, and where and when public information sessions and webinars will be held.

