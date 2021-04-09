Kiwi Who Allegedly Ripped Off German Taxpayers Must Face Justice

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is urging action in the case against New Zealand-born Paul Mora, who allegedly fraudulently claimed €113 million in German tax credits.

Paul Mora is wanted by Interpol in relation to the Cum-Ex tax affair after failing to stand trial last year.

“We have been approached by the German Taxpayers’ Association who are concerned about this case of massive alleged fraud by a New Zealander,” says Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke.

“When our German sister group reached out to us, we realised that this isn’t just a matter of justice – it’s a risk to New Zealanders’ international reputation for trustworthiness. We have spoken to the New Zealand Police, who have informed us they are working with German authorities. We would like to see this action progressed more urgently.”

“Living lavishly in his antipodean mansion is no life for a man wanted for crimes against the German taxpayer. If Germany makes a request for extradition, it will have our support, and we believe the support of most New Zealand taxpayers. This is a case of international taxpayer solidarity.”

German Taxpayers’ Association spokesman Jürgen Nielsen says, “The Bund der Steuerzahler Hamburg e.V very much appreciates the support of the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union in finding more details and background information about persons and organisations behind the so called ‘Cum-Ex Tax affair’. This type of border-crossing cooperation shows how fruitful the work of our organisations can be. Our organisation will not hesitate to provide assistance to all our world-wide colleagues in fighting against tax violation and for tax justice.”

Sightings of Mr Mora and information on the Cum Ex tax affair can be reported to the Taxpayers’ Union at tipline@taxpayers.org.nz.



