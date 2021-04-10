College Of General Practitioners Marks Death Of Patron
Saturday, 10 April 2021, 6:09 am
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners
The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners is
today marking the death of their patron, His Royal Highness
The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Prince Phillip
had been patron of the College for 47 years, since he
formally handed over independence from the faculties of the
Royal College of General Practitioners in London at a
Foundation Dinner on 24 January 1974. At the dinner, the
Duke enjoyed the company of New Zealand GPs so much that he
missed his next scheduled event, eventually leaving the
dinner at 11pm.
In 1981 His Royal Highness become the
first honorary Fellow of the College.
College
President, Dr Samantha Murton said, "It was a great honour
to have a member of the Royal family as patron of the
College and to be counted amongst the many fine
organisations he represented. "Our deepest sympathies go to
Her Majesty the Queen; our thoughts are with her and her
family at this sad
time."
