Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kiwi Seafarers Endangered By Vaccine Policy

Saturday, 10 April 2021, 6:05 pm
Press Release: NZ Seafarers

Kiwi Seafarers continue to feel shortchanged by the New Zealand Government.

On the 1st of December 2020 the UN general Assembly called for all Seafarers to be designated as Key Workers. International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Kitack Lim said “the key worker designation should ensure seafarers and maritime workers receive priority vaccination, to allow them to work and maintain vital global supply chains”. On the 9th of March 2016 New Zealand became signatory to the IMO Maritime Labour Convention 2006 (MLC 2006) this provides a legal framework to governments to ensure that vulnerable seafarers health and wellbeing is taken care of.

The New Zealand Government has deliberately left Kiwi Seafarers off the list for the New Zealand Vaccination schedule. Seafarers have not been recognized in group 1 as border workers even though Port authorities and border officials have been. They have not been included in group 2 even though our Olympians have been given special exemption, and not even in group 3.

Kiwi seafarers work at Ports, on ships transporting essential goods to New Zealand, and exit through the borders to work, work that is essential to the New Zealand economy.

After being queried, the Ministry of Health responded with: 

“While we recognize that seafarers play an important role in global trade unless currently subject to the COVID-19 Public Health Response (Required Testing) Order 2020, this employment group has not been identified for prioritized vaccine access” Correspondence received Friday 26th March 2021

90% of trade travels via Ship, as an island nation reliant on exports and imports New Zealand's economy would be devastated without the essential work of Seafarers who keep our trade routes alive. But our government does not consider them essential key workers.

It was announced today (Sat 19 Apr) that Port Taranaki received the ship Boka Summit. That ship had a crew member that tested positive for Covid-19. The International crew was delivering the Boka Summit to be used as part of the team of vessels who will be demobilizing the FPSO Umuroa in the coming weeks. The intention was to handover to a Kiwi crew today. This close call is another prime example of why New Zealand Seafarers urgently need to be recognized as essential workers by the New Zealand Government and to be treated as such.

The Government continues to ignore the fact that in order for our supply chains to remain intact New Zealand needs Seafarers, and we need those Seafarers to be healthy and protected from Covid-19. Whether they are based in New Zealand or travelling to and from New Zealand to perform essential work, Kiwi Seafarers need to be vaccinated for Covid-19 because they transit in and out of ports and come in to contact with foreign crews all over the world.

We believe strongly that the New Zealand government is risking New Zealand Seafarers health and the health of our economy. There is no advocacy for Kiwi Seafarer's welfare at the Bee hive, after months of having all lines of enquiry to local representatives ignored or roadblocked we are asking the New Zealand Media for help in getting answers and progress.

Kiwi Seafarers are essential. Help us protect their lives.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Seafarers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Raising Corporate Taxes Has Become A Hot New Political Cause

Surprisingly, “raising taxes” has become a very fashionable political idea in 2021. That’s right. After decades of being seen (at best) as a necessary evil, higher corporate taxes are now being treated as the Great Good Thing that will revive the US economy, re-distribute wealth productively, help to build neglected and decaying public infrastructure, fund public health, address social inequality, restore a sense of community and generally make everyone feel better about the society in which they live... More>>

 

Government: Delivers Next Phase Of Climate Action

The Government is delivering on a key election commitment to tackle climate change, by banning new low and medium temperature coal-fired boilers and partnering with the private sector to help it transition away from fossil fuels. This is the first ... More>>

Government: Independent Experts To Advise On Post-Vaccination Future

The Government is acting to ensure decisions on responding to the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic are informed by the best available scientific evidence and strategic public health advice. “New Zealand has worked towards an elimination ... More>>

Travel: Trans-Tasman Bubble To Start 19 April

New Zealand’s successful management of COVID means quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on Monday 19 April, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris ... More>>

ALSO:


Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

World Travel: New Zealand Temporarily Suspending Travel From India - PM Jacinda Ardern

Travel into New Zealand from India - including for New Zealand citizens and residents - is being temporarily suspended because of high numbers of Covid-19 cases. More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 