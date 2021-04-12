Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand Food Safety Minister Silenced In TransTasman GE Forum

Monday, 12 April 2021, 4:14 pm
Opinion: GE Free NZ

New Zealand’s Ministerial engagement in the Trans Tasman GE Food Standards approval process has been silenced. The Conran review of the Council of Australian Governments COAG fora has recommended the dismantling of the Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) Ministerial Forum proposing that the meetings are “time-limited, when needed and for specific tasks with specified, sun-setting time frames of no longer than 12 months…”[1]

The Conran recommendation comes at a time when Bayer are ready to unleash their gene edited (GE) herbicide-tolerant Xtendflex food plants. They will be regularly re-engineered to increase the amount of pesticides the plants can tolerate, leaving the foods unlabeled and laden with a cocktail of toxic herbicide residues. [2]

“New Zealand has yet again been treated as ‘trash’ by Australia,” said Claire Bleakley, president of GE Free NZ “The loss of the Ministerial Forum oversight on GE foods has serious health implications. The food chain will become a toxic quagmire of unlabelled GE foods, the risks going undetected because of lack of tracing and diagnostic tools. This will further burden the NZ health system.”

Editing (GE) is the process of slicing chromosome strands in half using an enzyme from bacteria attached to RNA. Dr Jonathan Latham describes the GE process as random and messy. The severing of the DNA causes “panic” in the chromosome triggering the emergency repair mechanism to patch the damage. This “panic” causes unreliable and random insertions or deletions of DNA at the points where the genome was cut, which can lead to the death of the cell or to off target effects and mutations that may be detected when the cells are grown.

Dr. Kawall’s research (2021) identified that the GE alterations have potential to accidentally alter the plants' ability to cope with climate change; interfere with the biosynthesis of secondary metabolites, which could affect the defense mechanisms; and disrupt the internal and external ecosystem communication. These GE combined or cumulative destructive interactions pose an unknown risk to the environment, human health, and subsequent generations. [3]

Dr. R Ono (2019) found that in mice there were unintentional horizontal gene transfers, of bovine, goat, and e-coli DNA from the vectors, inserted at the double-strand break (DSB) sites introduced by the CRISPR-Cas9 system. These mutations and pollution of the cells' DNA have been overlooked or neglected by developers. [4]

“Such neglect of GE mutations and the risks taken by developers shows how important regulatory oversight is for all GE organisms. Our food chain is under threat from a deluge of unregulated GE foods that have no labels, no testing for safety, and no meaningful New Zealand Ministerial oversight,” said Bleakley.

The dismantling of the Ministerial Forum removes the only avenue where New Zealand has the ability to ask about the safety of the process, as the FSANZ Act does not allow a submitter to challenge a decision, only the applicant.

“The FSANZ approval process is being treated as a rubber-stamping exercise and consultation with consumers is being treated just an irritating formality. The Ministerial Forum oversight was able to challenge any decision and gave New Zealand a voice, that is now being silenced” said Bleakley.

“It is time for an urgent re-set on food safety regulation allowing New Zealand to divorce from the trans Tasman FSANZ body. We need to reclaim our sovereignty and create a stand alone New Zealand GE food standards regulator.”

References:
[1] https://www.pmc.gov.au/sites/default/files/final-report-review-coag-councils-ministerial-forums.pdf

[2] Hussain A, Ding X, Alariqi M, Manghwar H, Hui F, Li Y, Cheng J, Wu C, Cao J, Jin S. Herbicide Resistance: Another Hot Agronomic Trait for Plant Genome Editing. Plants. 2021; 10(4):621. https://doi.org/10.3390/plants10040621

[3] Kawall, K. (2021) Genome-edited Camelina sativawith a unique fatty acid content and its potential impact on ecosystems. Environ Sci Eur 33:38 https://doi.org/10.1186/s12302-021-00482-2

[4] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6368560/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GE Free NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Raising Corporate Taxes Has Become A Hot New Political Cause

Surprisingly, “raising taxes” has become a very fashionable political idea in 2021. That’s right. After decades of being seen (at best) as a necessary evil, higher corporate taxes are now being treated as the Great Good Thing that will revive the US economy, re-distribute wealth productively, help to build neglected and decaying public infrastructure, fund public health, address social inequality, restore a sense of community and generally make everyone feel better about the society in which they live... More>>

 

Government: The Duke Of Edinburgh

9 April 2021 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today expressed New Zealand’s sorrow at the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. “Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen at this profoundly sad time. On behalf of the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Next Phase Of Climate Action

The Government is delivering on a key election commitment to tackle climate change, by banning new low and medium temperature coal-fired boilers and partnering with the private sector to help it transition away from fossil fuels. This is the first ... More>>

Government: Independent Experts To Advise On Post-Vaccination Future

The Government is acting to ensure decisions on responding to the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic are informed by the best available scientific evidence and strategic public health advice. “New Zealand has worked towards an elimination ... More>>

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

World Travel: New Zealand Temporarily Suspending Travel From India - PM Jacinda Ardern

Travel into New Zealand from India - including for New Zealand citizens and residents - is being temporarily suspended because of high numbers of Covid-19 cases. More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 