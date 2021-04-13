Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Gambling Profits Are Crippling, Potentially Killing Dogs

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 12:42 pm
Press Release: SAFE

Six dogs have suffered broken legs at New Zealand greyhound races in the past two weeks. On Sunday, in a video broadcast by the TAB, in Race 3 at Auckland, greyhound All Day Long suffered a harrowing fall and broken leg. On the same day, at the same track, Spring Timmie, suffered a broken leg.

This year alone, seven greyhounds have died and over 270 injuries have been sustained at races in New Zealand.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said, "As long as there is greyhound racing in New Zealand, dogs will continue to suffer."

Earlier this week, Kiwibank announced that it is offering a block on online gambling transactions to help customers curb addiction.

"We are seeing leadership from private industry who are taking action to condemn the ills of gambling," said Ashton. "This is an industry that hurts animals and people."

A petition, supported by SAFE, calling for a ban on commercial greyhound racing was launched by Greyhound Protection League of New Zealand in September 2020. So far it has been signed by 26,420 people.

"No ‘athlete’ is expected to die for their sport," said Ashton. "It’s time for this gross abuse of dogs to end."

