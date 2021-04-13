Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Unions Call On Government To Improve Work Lives

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 4:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions wants the government to do more to improve working lives for New Zealanders.

CTU President Richard Wagstaff will tonight address Minister of Workplace Relations Michael Wood, other Labour and Green Party Members of Parliament, union members, union officials and media about the need to make work better. "We have an opportunity in the aftermath of COVID, to build back better, to make New Zealand a better place to live and work. Better work includes the passing of laws to provide for Fair Pay Agreements and safer sick leave," Wagstaff said.

Rosalina "Rosey" Ngakopu works as a security guard, and is an E tū union delegate, and she is a passionate advocate for Fair Pay Agreements and the Living Wage. Rosey wants to see real progress made towards securing Fair Pay Agreements. "I would like the government to understand that they need to protect essential workers like myself, so we can perform our duties safely. We need a FPA in the Security Industry so that we have safer working conditions and standards for us to follow and uphold."

Megan White works as a head teacher in early childhood education and is an NZEI member. "As early childhood teachers, we have big hearts. COVID-19 has highlighted our value and also shown how working conditions like sick leave and pay, effect the wellbeing of whole communities, right down to our youngest people. Right now, low pay and a race to the bottom with conditions in most of the early childhood sector is causing teachers to leave. The teacher shortage is at crisis levels. All children deserve quality early childhood education, and that means keeping and attracting great teachers with decent pay and conditions."

Malia Motusaga, an E tū member, works as a commercial cleaner in core government buildings, "It is important that we get to talk to government, so they know how hard it is for us and our fanau. The extra five days will benefit me and my kids - now I know that if I get sick, I will be able to stay home, and if any of my kids or my husband are sick, I can look after them, too. I feel really good about it."

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour Refusing To Lead A Progressive Drugs Policy

Once again, Labour has chosen not to use (a) its parliamentary majority and (b) the huge mandate it was given at the last election in order to (c) bring about progressive social change. Once again, Labour seems to regard its main purpose for being in power as being to keep National and Act out of power. Will Labour for instance, overhaul our out-dated, unsafe, and unjust laws on drugs? No, it will not... More>>

 

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: The Duke Of Edinburgh

9 April 2021 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today expressed New Zealand’s sorrow at the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. “Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen at this profoundly sad time. On behalf of the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Next Phase Of Climate Action

The Government is delivering on a key election commitment to tackle climate change, by banning new low and medium temperature coal-fired boilers and partnering with the private sector to help it transition away from fossil fuels. This is the first ... More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

World Travel: New Zealand Temporarily Suspending Travel From India - PM Jacinda Ardern

Travel into New Zealand from India - including for New Zealand citizens and residents - is being temporarily suspended because of high numbers of Covid-19 cases. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 